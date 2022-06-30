Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €135.00 Price Target at Barclays

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) received a €135.00 ($143.62) target price from equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 57.31% from the company’s previous close.

SAE has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($213.83) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($132.98) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €160.00 ($170.21) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €80.00 ($85.11) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($85.11) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €85.82 ($91.30) on Thursday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €65.28 ($69.45) and a 1 year high of €169.80 ($180.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.02, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is €86.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is €93.42.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

