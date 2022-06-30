Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a growth of 1,125.0% from the May 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SSDOY opened at $40.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.31. Shiseido has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $76.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). Shiseido had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Shiseido will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; makeup products; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.

