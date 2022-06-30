Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Truist Financial

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.76% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FOUR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.42.
FOUR stock opened at $35.54 on Thursday. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $29.94 and a one year high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.65 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.80.
In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 27,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.60 per share, for a total transaction of $876,204.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,454,052. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.
Shift4 Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
