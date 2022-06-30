Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Truist Financial

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FOUR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.42.

FOUR stock opened at $35.54 on Thursday. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $29.94 and a one year high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.65 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.80.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $401.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 27,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.60 per share, for a total transaction of $876,204.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,454,052. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

