SHIELD (XSH) Price Up 15.1% Over Last Week

SHIELD (XSH) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $72,041.95 and $12.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,062.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,090.65 or 0.05436154 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000340 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00029753 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00263818 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.35 or 0.00589902 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00074825 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.70 or 0.00516892 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About SHIELD

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

