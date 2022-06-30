SHIELD (XSH) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

SHIELD (XSH) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 30th. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a market cap of $68,473.51 and $7.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,069.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,026.66 or 0.05383926 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000334 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00030308 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00271408 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.47 or 0.00574092 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00075760 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.81 or 0.00523424 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

