Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.25 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of SHEN stock opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average is $22.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.38.

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 378.97%. The company had revenue of $64.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Christopher E. French bought 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $201,448.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 200,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,251.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher E. French bought 11,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $250,088.10. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 212,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,217.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 22,557 shares of company stock worth $461,875 over the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

