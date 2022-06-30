SES AI (NYSE:SES) Trading Down 8.7%

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $3.98. 2,517 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 806,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.85.

In related news, insider Joanne Ban sold 26,859 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $108,241.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 238,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,610.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Qichao Hu acquired 25,000 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $95,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,413.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SES AI in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in SES AI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in SES AI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in SES AI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SES AI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SES AI (NYSE:SES)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

