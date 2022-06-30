Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.83.

SEMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Semrush in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Semrush from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Semrush from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Semrush from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In related news, CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $28,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,226.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 4,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $45,100.12. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,645.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Semrush by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 157,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Semrush during the 1st quarter worth approximately $654,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Semrush by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 40,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 12,229 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Semrush by 1,715.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 53,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Semrush during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. 15.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEMR stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.00 and a beta of 2.53. Semrush has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $32.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.73.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.98 million. Semrush had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Semrush will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

