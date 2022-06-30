Selective Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 112.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $48.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.21. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.44%.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 6,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $348,891.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,663 shares of company stock worth $475,894 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.