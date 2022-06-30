Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1,588.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 23,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 22,232 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 11,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,895. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $183.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.02 and a 1 year high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

