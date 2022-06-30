Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 150 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $378,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $349.00 on Thursday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $345.92 and a 12-month high of $559.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $397.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $452.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.628 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

