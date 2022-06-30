Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,198 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for approximately 0.6% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO stock opened at $70.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.84 and its 200 day moving average is $70.17. The stock has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.12 and a 1-year high of $77.24.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 125.93%.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 40,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $3,043,550.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,120 shares in the company, valued at $9,270,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $2,044,615.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,836 shares of company stock valued at $8,316,301. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

