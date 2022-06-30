Selective Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,014 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,369,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,562,694 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 384,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,436,000 after acquiring an additional 185,642 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 58,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 14,138 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $826,000. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $725,000.

Shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF stock opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average of $22.56. Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $27.73.

