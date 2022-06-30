Selective Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,868,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,457,000 after buying an additional 265,940 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 29,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.64 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $54.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

