Selective Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 8,060.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 413.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,357,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,741 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,103,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,534,000 after buying an additional 1,063,784 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 899,328 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3,752.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,328,000 after buying an additional 390,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 378.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 423,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,377,000 after buying an additional 334,753 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.52. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

