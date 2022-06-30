Sehat Sutardja Buys 19,690 Shares of Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE) Stock

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Rating) insider Sehat Sutardja acquired 19,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of £27,369.10 ($33,577.60).

Sehat Sutardja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 17th, Sehat Sutardja acquired 387,668 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £542,735.20 ($665,851.06).

On Wednesday, June 15th, Sehat Sutardja acquired 33,795 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £51,368.40 ($63,020.98).

On Monday, June 13th, Sehat Sutardja acquired 200,000 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 153 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £306,000 ($375,414.06).

On Friday, June 10th, Sehat Sutardja purchased 15,673 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 159 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £24,920.07 ($30,573.02).

On Wednesday, May 25th, Sehat Sutardja purchased 426,859 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 158 ($1.94) per share, with a total value of £674,437.22 ($827,428.81).

On Monday, May 23rd, Sehat Sutardja purchased 448,319 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 160 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of £717,310.40 ($880,027.48).

On Tuesday, May 17th, Sehat Sutardja purchased 500,000 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 143 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £715,000 ($877,192.98).

On Wednesday, May 11th, Sehat Sutardja purchased 626,480 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £914,660.80 ($1,122,145.50).

On Monday, May 9th, Sehat Sutardja purchased 500,000 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £605,000 ($742,240.22).

Shares of LON:AWE opened at GBX 138.20 ($1.70) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £929.21 million and a PE ratio of 124.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 154.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 167.80. Alphawave IP Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 113.60 ($1.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 473.60 ($5.81). The company has a quick ratio of 15.91, a current ratio of 15.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.13) price objective on shares of Alphawave IP Group in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells connectivity solutions. The company offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet IP products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, and solid-state storage end markets in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

