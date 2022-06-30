Séché Environnement SA Declares Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:SECVY)

Séché Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:SECVY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.1378 per share on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th.
Shares of SECVY opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.86. Séché Environnement has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $16.65.
About Séché Environnement
