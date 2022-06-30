Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Shares Gap Up to $3,838.46

Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3,838.46, but opened at $3,919.00. Seaboard shares last traded at $3,903.56, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $89.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.35%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is 1.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seaboard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Seaboard in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Seaboard by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Seaboard by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Seaboard by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seaboard Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

