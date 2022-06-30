Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.07

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 12948 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCRYY shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Scor from €33.00 ($35.11) to €35.10 ($37.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Scor from €27.50 ($29.26) to €28.00 ($29.79) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.55.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Scor ( OTCMKTS:SCRYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Scor Se will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.1411 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 10.54%. Scor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Scor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCRYY)

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

