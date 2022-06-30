Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Financial Life Advisors

Financial Life Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises about 0.6% of Financial Life Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.06. The stock had a trading volume of 62,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,585,432. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $55.37 and a 1-year high of $64.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.01.

