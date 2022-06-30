Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stake Lowered by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,002 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF comprises 1.9% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF worth $22,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1,686.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 88,227 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $71.85 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.86 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.70.

