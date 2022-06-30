Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Bullseye Investment Management LLC

Bullseye Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $71.85 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.86 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.61 and a 200 day moving average of $77.70.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.