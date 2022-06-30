Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $32.01

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.01 and last traded at $32.26, with a volume of 427 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.27.

SCHN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $63.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.91 and its 200 day moving average is $44.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.06 million, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.49.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.48 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.72%.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $52,373.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,584.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 222.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 696,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,144,000 after acquiring an additional 480,325 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,013,000 after purchasing an additional 404,669 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,043,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,855.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 153,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

