Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SNDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Schneider National from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America downgraded Schneider National from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Schneider National from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Schneider National from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.36.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $22.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.74. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 12.85%.

In related news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $395,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Schneider National by 0.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Schneider National by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schneider National by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schneider National by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schneider National by 39.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

