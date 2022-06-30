Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.09

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.09 and last traded at $23.59, with a volume of 1022038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBGSY shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. from €200.00 ($212.77) to €185.00 ($196.81) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. from €180.00 ($191.49) to €175.00 ($186.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric S.E. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average of $31.54.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4592 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.72%.

Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

