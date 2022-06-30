Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) Short Interest Update

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of SBSNY remained flat at $$16.96 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average of $30.59. Schibsted ASA has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $53.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.1509 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on Schibsted ASA from 375.00 to 345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

