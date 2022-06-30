Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 10,120 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,120 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,682,000 after purchasing an additional 970,944 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,505,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,732,000 after purchasing an additional 304,235 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,258,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,060,000 after purchasing an additional 207,228 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,908,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,441,000 after purchasing an additional 359,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,578,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,087,000 after purchasing an additional 176,331 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.83. 110,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,278,923. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.89. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $86.63 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

