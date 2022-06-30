Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,688 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 4.1% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,616,984,000 after buying an additional 1,494,887 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,575,246,000 after buying an additional 93,032 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,339,000 after buying an additional 1,273,322 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,762,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,346,900,000 after buying an additional 165,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,959,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $966,940,000 after buying an additional 118,361 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.44. 159,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,080,313. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.69.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
