Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Twilio by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TWLO stock traded down $5.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.40. The stock had a trading volume of 51,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,843,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.55. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.14 and a 12-month high of $412.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.59.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $875.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.56 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. Analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.24.

In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $71,012.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,211 shares in the company, valued at $13,420,815.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,651 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

