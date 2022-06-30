Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $441,000 in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,424,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,306,000 after acquiring an additional 649,930 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,620,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 530.1% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 212,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,826,000 after acquiring an additional 178,846 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,117,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,867,000 after acquiring an additional 124,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,272,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,635,000 after acquiring an additional 117,457 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA AVDE traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.71. The stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,139. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.14 and a 1 year high of $65.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.08.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.