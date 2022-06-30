Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $441,000 in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,424,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,306,000 after acquiring an additional 649,930 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,620,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 530.1% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 212,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,826,000 after acquiring an additional 178,846 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,117,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,867,000 after acquiring an additional 124,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,272,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,635,000 after acquiring an additional 117,457 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AVDE traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.71. The stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,139. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.14 and a 1 year high of $65.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.08.

