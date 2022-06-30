Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.25. The company had a trading volume of 18,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,608. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.55. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

