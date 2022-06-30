Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $603,000 Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 47,901.8% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,179,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Altria Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,687 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 111.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,584,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,802,000 after purchasing an additional 836,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

MO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.77. The stock had a trading volume of 171,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,897,781. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $57.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.97. The company has a market capitalization of $75.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.11.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

