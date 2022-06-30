Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,335,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,729,000 after buying an additional 637,636 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,995,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,934,000 after purchasing an additional 45,888 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,168,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,609,000 after purchasing an additional 41,109 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,752,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,141,000 after purchasing an additional 25,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,200,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,846,000 after purchasing an additional 121,066 shares in the last quarter.

BIV traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $77.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,686. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.18. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

