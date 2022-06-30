Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 60,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 313,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

PGX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,183,010. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average is $13.42. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.