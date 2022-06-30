Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Director Louis-Philippe Carrière Sells 35,000 Shares

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) Director Louis-Philippe Carrière sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.54, for a total transaction of C$998,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,435 shares in the company, valued at C$1,325,254.90.

Saputo stock traded up C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$28.16. The stock had a trading volume of 319,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,281. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.61. Saputo Inc. has a one year low of C$24.61 and a one year high of C$37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.26, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 20th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.59%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.11.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

