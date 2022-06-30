SAP (NYSE:SAP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $88.57

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $88.57 and last traded at $89.17, with a volume of 9396 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.93.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. Grupo Santander raised shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($110.64) price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of SAP from €120.00 ($127.66) to €110.00 ($117.02) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SAP from €152.00 ($161.70) to €142.00 ($151.06) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Get SAP alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $110.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.85.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 13.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $2.66 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 224.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

About SAP (NYSE:SAP)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.