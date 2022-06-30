SAP (NYSE:SAP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $88.57

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $88.57 and last traded at $89.17, with a volume of 9396 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.93.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. Grupo Santander raised shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($110.64) price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of SAP from €120.00 ($127.66) to €110.00 ($117.02) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SAP from €152.00 ($161.70) to €142.00 ($151.06) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.
The firm has a market cap of $110.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.85.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $2.66 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 224.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.
About SAP (NYSE:SAP)
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SAP (SAP)
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- Now Is The Time To Buy SGH
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.