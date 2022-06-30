Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) a €0.85 Price Target

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) has been given a €0.85 ($0.90) price objective by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 27.41% from the company’s current price.

AF has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €1.10 ($1.17) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €1.70 ($1.81) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €1.50 ($1.60) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.26) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €1.90 ($2.02) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

EPA AF traded down €0.04 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, hitting €1.17 ($1.25). The company had a trading volume of 14,682,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. Air France-KLM has a one year low of €6.88 ($7.32) and a one year high of €14.65 ($15.59). The company’s fifty day moving average is €2.75 and its 200-day moving average is €3.57.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.