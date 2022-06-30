Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $57.75

Shares of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSNLF. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Samsung Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Samsung Electronics in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 3.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.75.

Samsung Electronics ( OTCMKTS:SSNLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.56 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Samsung Electronics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSNLF)

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers.

