Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.37

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SZGPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Salzgitter from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Salzgitter from €35.00 ($37.23) to €42.00 ($44.68) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Salzgitter from €30.00 ($31.91) to €28.60 ($30.43) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salzgitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.52.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.88.

Salzgitter ( OTCMKTS:SZGPY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Salzgitter had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 7.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salzgitter AG will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.0512 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd.

Salzgitter Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

