Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Short Interest Down 75.0% in June

Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SKAS stock remained flat at $$4.40 during trading hours on Thursday. 25 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433. The company has a market cap of $4.31 million, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.53. Saker Aviation Services has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $4.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter. Saker Aviation Services had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.92%.

Saker Aviation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. It serves as the operator of a heliport, a fixed base operation (FBO); a provider of aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services; and a consultant for a seaplane base.

