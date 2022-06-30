Safestay (LON:SSTY) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Safestay plc (LON:SSTY – Get Rating) shot up 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14.90 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.90 ($0.18). 30,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 52,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14 ($0.17).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 14.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 16.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.38. The company has a market cap of £9.64 million and a PE ratio of 9.31.

Safestay

Safestay plc operates and develops traveller accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom. It provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties, as well as ancillary goods and services, such as food and beverage, and merchandise. Safestay plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

