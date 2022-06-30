SafeCapital (SCAP) Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. In the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $2,228.95 and approximately $2.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00140501 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00009664 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000888 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

