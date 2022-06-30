Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decline of 62.4% from the May 31st total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SGLDF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.04. 69,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,286. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. Sabre Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.10.
