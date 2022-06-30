S.Finance Reaches 1-Day Volume of $245,066.00 (SFG)

S.Finance (SFG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. One S.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0646 or 0.00000338 BTC on exchanges. S.Finance has a market capitalization of $5,481.23 and approximately $245,066.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, S.Finance has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About S.Finance

S.Finance is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx . S.Finance’s official website is s.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

Buying and Selling S.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as S.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy S.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

