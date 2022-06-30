Royale Finance Market Capitalization Tops $186,666.00 (ROYA)

Royale Finance (ROYA) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 30th. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Royale Finance has a total market capitalization of $186,666.00 and approximately $680.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.10 or 0.01801150 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00187431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00076676 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015895 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,370,194 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

