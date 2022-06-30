Rover Metals (CVE:ROVR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Rover Metals Corp. (CVE:ROVR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 6000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04.
About Rover Metals (CVE:ROVR)
Featured Articles
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Rover Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.