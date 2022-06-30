Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $73.26

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $73.26 and last traded at $73.59, with a volume of 6534 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.52.

RHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. CL King upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.40.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.35 and a 200-day moving average of $105.71.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.20%.

In related news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.