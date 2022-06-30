Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $73.26

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $73.26 and last traded at $73.59, with a volume of 6534 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.52.
RHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. CL King upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.40.
The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.35 and a 200-day moving average of $105.71.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.20%.
In related news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI)
Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.
