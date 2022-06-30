RLJ Lodging Trust to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:RLJ)

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note issued on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.22. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for RLJ Lodging Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust to $17.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

RLJ stock opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.77. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $16.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 26.67% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 62,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 36,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 139,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

