Riverbridge Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 233,830 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 0.26% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $36,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.11.

NASDAQ JKHY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $182.05. The company had a trading volume of 11,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,797. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.50 and a fifty-two week high of $205.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.58.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.16%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

