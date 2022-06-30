Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 16,741 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 796,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,741 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 0.95% of Guidewire Software worth $75,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,958,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,403,000 after buying an additional 222,882 shares during the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 2,286,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,530,000 after acquiring an additional 208,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,216,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,658,000 after acquiring an additional 172,751 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth $11,262,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 519.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 89,291 shares during the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com lowered Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software to $114.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.60.

NYSE:GWRE traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,638. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.61 and a 1 year high of $130.95.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $296,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,129.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $71,674.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,199.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,898 shares of company stock worth $1,157,541 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software (Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.